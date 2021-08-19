Zacks: Analysts Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $652.28 Million

Brokerages predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report $652.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $650.92 million to $653.30 million. Waters reported sales of $593.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $4,453,524. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $400.74 on Thursday. Waters has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $411.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.56.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

