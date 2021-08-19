Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of COLD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,397. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -143.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,614. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 28,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,600.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 151,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 146,021 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 881,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,349,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

