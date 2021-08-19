Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.02. CMS Energy reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,291 shares of company stock worth $1,530,505 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 73.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.00. 70,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.