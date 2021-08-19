Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Crocs posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In related news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,847,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.17. 1,059,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,234. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.97. Crocs has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $147.31.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

