Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the highest is $3.90. Discover Financial Services posted earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.56 to $18.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

NYSE:DFS opened at $129.14 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.