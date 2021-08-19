Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce $47.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $47.70 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $58.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $193.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $195.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $180.25 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after buying an additional 286,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 488.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 174,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 163,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 108,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 86,524 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBCP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 51,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,643. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $439.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

