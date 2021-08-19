Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce sales of $77.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $78.71 million. Upland Software reported sales of $74.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $308.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $311.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $326.52 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $329.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21. Upland Software has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

