Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $3.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $17.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.54 to $19.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $557.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $576.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.96, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,695.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $9,030,996. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

