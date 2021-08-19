Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Sell

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGRN traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,172. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Capstone Green Energy has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.56.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

