Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Sell

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

GEVO opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 3.33.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 41,355 shares in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

