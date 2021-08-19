Zacks Investment Research Downgrades II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Sell

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

II-VI stock opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,303.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,244,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in II-VI in the first quarter valued at $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

