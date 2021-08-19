Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) to Strong Sell

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSEMKT LSF opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $176.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.63.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 61.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laird Superfood will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laird Superfood news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Laird Superfood by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after acquiring an additional 69,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laird Superfood by 85.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 232,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Laird Superfood by 50.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Laird Superfood by 32.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 62,732 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Laird Superfood by 60.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 172,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 65,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

