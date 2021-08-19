Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) to Hold

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LX. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of LX opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2,469.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LexinFintech by 433.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

