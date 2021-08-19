Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) to Sell

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services systems that produce electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for commercial installations and buildings and industrial processes. The Company’s ultra-efficient products include cogeneration modules, which provide electricity and heat, and chillers, which provide air-conditioning and optional free hot water. Its products supply electrical power or mechanical power for cooling, as well as free engine heat that gets recovered and purposefully used at customer facilities. Tecogen Inc. is based in United States. “

OTCMKTS:TGEN opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.54. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. Equities analysts expect that Tecogen will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tecogen

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

