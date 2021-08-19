Zacks Investment Research Lowers Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) to Hold

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $288.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of -3.58.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 65.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

