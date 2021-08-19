Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHRS. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a c rating to a d- rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

