Zacks Investment Research Lowers FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTCI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.31.

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $9.18 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTC Solar (FTCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.