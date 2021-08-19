Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $226.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of its robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and advanced year over year in the fiscal second quarter. This marked the fifth straight quarter of earnings beat. Results gained from continued momentum in consumer demand throughout the fiscal second quarter. This along with the continued focus on inventory management and expense control led to sequential growth in the quarter. Improved consumer demand and better inventory management also led to lower markdowns, which boosted gross margin. Lower payroll expenses resulted in operating expense deleverage. However, stiff competition and raw material price inflation remain concerns.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

Dillard’s stock opened at $193.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.83. Dillard’s has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $209.78.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $1,326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,361 shares in the company, valued at $16,763,050.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $62,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 373.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

