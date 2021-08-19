Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to “Hold”

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCSG. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.34.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

