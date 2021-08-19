Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Short Interest Update

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the July 15th total of 343,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ZLDAF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04. Zelira Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research and development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of a variety of medical conditions. It focuses on human clinical trial program and pre-clinical research program. The company was founded by Harry Karelis, Mara Gordon, Jason Peterson, and Stewart Washer on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

