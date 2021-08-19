Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15. 1,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 369,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $613.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zepp Health in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Zepp Health by 449.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

