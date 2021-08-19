Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15. 1,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 369,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $613.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zepp Health in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Zepp Health by 449.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zepp Health Company Profile (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

