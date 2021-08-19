Zero Utility Token Price Reaches $921.03 on Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $892,252.79 and approximately $4,958.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for about $921.03 or 0.02031041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

