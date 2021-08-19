Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZVIA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zevia PBC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

