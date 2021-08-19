Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 2,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,115,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

ZH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 86 Research began coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter worth $134,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

