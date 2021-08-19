ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.68 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.02. 3,794,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZIM. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

