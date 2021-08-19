ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Achieves Market Cap of $8.29 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $26,483.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00142959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00149489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,509.61 or 0.99707763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.43 or 0.00907753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.41 or 0.00706187 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,153,155 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars.

