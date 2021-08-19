Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $207.22

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $207.22 and last traded at $207.17, with a volume of 20789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.33.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.70.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

