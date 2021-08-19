zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €233.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €233.00 ($274.12) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 40.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZO1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €282.89 ($332.81).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ZO1 opened at €391.40 ($460.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.32. zooplus has a 1-year low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 1-year high of €398.20 ($468.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €281.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.35.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.