zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €390.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €390.00 ($458.82) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZO1. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price target on shares of zooplus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on shares of zooplus in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of zooplus in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. zooplus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €297.33 ($349.80).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €391.40 ($460.47) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €281.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. zooplus has a 12 month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 12 month high of €398.20 ($468.47).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

