Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $13.71 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.27.

TDG opened at $603.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $645.60.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

