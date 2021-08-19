Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,768 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HP were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

