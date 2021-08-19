Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,121 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Insiders have sold 11,196 shares of company stock worth $1,974,891 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY stock opened at $179.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.58. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

