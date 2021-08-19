Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,541 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 381,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.4% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.7% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.98. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $158.43.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

