Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 8,082 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 42,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOS opened at $70.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

