Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 29.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $218.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.23. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.03 and a 52-week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

