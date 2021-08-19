Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.69 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.23.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $3,712,412.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,349.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

