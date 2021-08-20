-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Seabridge Gold posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE SA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,597. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.70. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -92.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 5.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 7.7% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 14.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

