$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Penumbra posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,742.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,291 shares of company stock worth $5,683,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $9,254,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 14.9% during the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 65.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 368.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $255.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 593.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

