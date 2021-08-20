$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. Infosys posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

INFY stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $23.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 4.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after acquiring an additional 737,732 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 619.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 81.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076,715 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

