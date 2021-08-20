$0.21 EPS Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of MGIC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.96. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $944.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

