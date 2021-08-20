$0.31 EPS Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Marvell Technology posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.85. 4,600,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,953,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of -155.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.56. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $62.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

