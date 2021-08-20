$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Inter Parfums reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.50. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,101. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

