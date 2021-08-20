-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.61). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.