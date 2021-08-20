$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $967.20 million. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $370.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 186.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,084,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $482,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $237,431,000 after acquiring an additional 177,949 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $231,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $88.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.71.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

