$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.19. CRA International posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%.

CRAI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $621,741.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,325,480.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $1,283,821.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,778 shares in the company, valued at $14,058,540.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,153. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CRA International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CRA International by 64,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.05. 784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,989. CRA International has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.