$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at $153,101,505.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after buying an additional 247,700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.08. The company had a trading volume of 92,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,623. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

