$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,707. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 106.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,074 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNPR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. 2,601,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,117. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

