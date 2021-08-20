$1.29 EPS Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.30. Standex International posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,099,000 after purchasing an additional 109,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 462,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Standex International by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.07. 189,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,933. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Standex International has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

