$1.32 EPS Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.39. Illumina reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $8.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 552.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Illumina by 6.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN stock traded up $15.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.04. 25,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,945. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $482.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

