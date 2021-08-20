$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.99.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

